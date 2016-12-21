*Well dang! Isn’t she absolutely bee-yoo-tee-ful! 🙂 Yes she is. And who is she? Why it’s none other than the latest addition to the Kobe Bryant family.

Via Instagram, Vanessa Bryant just posted the very first pic of her new baby daughter Bianka Bryant who came into the world on December 5.

“Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel,” captioned Mrs. Bryant.

We’re sure Mr. Mamba would love have a baby mamba to carry on his legacy on the court, but this time, like the other 2 times, it didn’t happen. He’ll just have to settle for another beautiful daughter.

So yes, Miss Bianka is the couple’s 3rd child/daughter.

Best wishes to the Bryant family