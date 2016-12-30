*Los Angeles, Calif. – Well known civil rights defense attorney and fiery radio host Nana Gyamfi caused quite a ruckus on Los Angeles airwaves Wednesday morning.

On her weekly radio show “Uprising the Asafo Edition” on KPFK 90.7FM she gave listeners a chance to vote for the Best Coon Moment in 2016. Nominees included Kanye West, Jim Brown and Ray Lewis for meeting with president-elect Donald as well as the Black pastors who prayed for our new president.

Gyamfi explained to listeners who might not be familiar with the term that a coon was a specific Black term.

“I would say a New African term. A black term for black America dealing with black people who are sellouts to their folks. Who are not taking the concerns of the black community above their own personal interests and certainly not above the interests of the system that is oppressing, killing, murdering, incarcerating and terrorizing Black people.”

Hundreds of calls flooded the radio station with listeners trying to vote and in the end…well you just have to listen to find out who won.

Nana Gyamfi can be heard weekly in Los Angeles on KPFK 90.7FM from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. or online at kpfk.org.