*A coalition of South Los Angeles community leaders are calling for LAPD Chief Charlie Beck to assign a LAPD security detail to LAPD police commission president Matt Johnson, for all public appearances Johnson makes on behalf of the city.

Johnson has taken out a restraining order against #BlackLivesMatter activist Trevor Gerard, claiming he is in fear of his personal safety and his family members.

“Gerard has also stalked Johnson outside his home and workplace which clearly demonstrates that Black Lives Matter LA chapter continues to use fear , intimidation and threats of violence against elected officials and community members who disagree with them. Commissioner Johnson, is a hero and one of the most respected black leaders we have in our community.

“Any threat against Johnson by BLM must be taken seriously. Since BLM has a proven track record of inspiring violence and issuing threats against everyone from Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti to Pastor Sauls of Holman United Methodist Church,” says Najee Ali of Project Islamic Hope.

