*Former Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson is not pleased that her interview with PEOPLE magazine reads like a pity party over her dismissal from the superstar girl group.

In the piece, titled “LaTavia Roberson Says ‘It Wasn’t Pretty’ When She Was Dropped from Destiny’s Child: ‘It Led Me Into a Depression,’” Roberson called out the publication for focusing primarily on her fallout with the group. She is outraged that the piece focused more on Destiny’s Child than it did her forthcoming memoir, “I Am LaTavia.”

“I never left Destiny’s Child. That is something that people say. But who would leave Destiny’s Child? That’s crazy! I was dismissed from the group,” she says to PEOPLE. “It was very difficult because of the way that I found out about it. I hate even talking about it, and it’s been 20 years — but it is what it is. We saw the ‘Say My Name’ video on TV, and that’s how I found out I was no longer in the group.”

Take a look at People’s feature here, as well as LaTavia Roberson’s post-publication reaction below.

LaTavia took to social media to blast PEOPLE for spinning their interview to better suit the angle the publication was looking for. This is the tweet from the magazine that set her off:

LaTavia Roberson says ‘it wasn’t pretty’ when she was dropped from Destiny’s Child https://t.co/SFU0CfCKWJ pic.twitter.com/6HsTZbFw6B — People Magazine (@people) December 28, 2016

“I gave you so much to talk about,” she said, mentioning People in her tweet. “And all you decided to spin was a story about Destiny’s Child which is NOT a headline anymore.”

Robertson added, ”Stop putting words in MY mouth and making me sound bitter to the public,” Roberson writes. “I’m over these interviews @people you played me smh NEVER AGAIN.”

Fans will have to wait until 2017 with the release of her new memoir to hear more from LaTavia directly.