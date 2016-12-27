*Would this really be so surprising? Not for most Black folks. But just for the sake of argument, let’s pretend it is.

A Bay Area former employee of the luxury brand Versace alleges the brand discriminates against African American employees by demanding staff secretly alert management when one of us enters the store.

They even have a secret code: D104!

So think back to a time when or if you’ve ever been in a Versace store and all of a sudden, over the intercom you heard, “D104, Aisle 7.”

If you were in that aisle, and you’re Black, they were talking about YOU!

