*Last month, LeBron James donated $2.5 million to support the Muhammad Ali exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Now the NBA champ will produce a multi-part documentary about Ali’s life and career for HBO. The as-yet-untitled film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also directed the boxing drama “Southpaw” and “Training Day.”

“It’s tough to put into words how much it means to me to be a part of this project honoring the legacy and telling the extremely important story of the great Muhammad Ali,” James said in a news release.

“He transcended sports and used his platform to empower people, which paved the way for all athletes and people of every race and gender that came after him, myself included. It’s important that his story continues for generations to come, and it’s an honor for SpringHill Entertainment and me to be a part of this.”

READ RELATED STORY: Dr. Dre: Woman Alleges Music Mogul Beat Her While Pregnant

HBO says the documentary will “explore Ali’s greatest triumphs and comebacks, painting an intimate portrait of a man who, against all odds, dreamed and achieved the impossible, over and over again.”

James’ SpringHill Entertainment, which he co-founded with business partner and close friend Maverick Carter, will produce the doc, which will combine archival footage with cinematic recreations to tell Ali’s story.

NBA.com notes that Ali’s family is also participating in the project, and his widow, Lonnie Ali, is very excited about James’ involvement.

“This documentary will have national and global appeal,” she said. “I’m hopeful this documentary will engage the audience in a similar way Muhammad engaged his audience and fans. Without a doubt, Muhammad’s life journey provides simple yet extraordinary lessons for all of us, with perhaps the most important one being, to see and embrace the humanity in all people.”