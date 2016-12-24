*Rapper Lil’ Kim is hoping that if she keeps her eyes closed and continues to click her heels three times then you won’t to notice her self-hate issues and obsession with the European standard of beauty.

You can criticize her all you want over her transformation into a white woman, but Kim will deny it until her eyes turn naturally blue. Recently, the pint-sized femcee responded to skin bleaching accusations after new photos of her surfaced on Instagram

Denial is a helluva drug, and Kim continues to blame bad lighting and make-up for her alabaster skin tone. She has endured speculation and accusations about plastic surgery and skin bleaching for years, and she stay fighting back.

She must think we all forget when Voletta Wallace, the mother of Notorious BIG, said that Kim is a “white woman trapped in a black woman’s body.”

Wallace was speaking about her late son’s biopic “Notorious,” in which Lil’ Kim apparently said that the actress who played her, Naturi Naughton, was “too dark”

“She felt the character we chose for her was ‘too dark,’ ” she told Hip Hop Weekly. “Do you know why the character was too dark for her? Because she’s a white woman trapped in a black woman’s body, and you can tell the world I said it, because those are Lil’ Kim‘s words. She should be ashamed of herself.”

When the Internets saw the photo above on IG of Lil Kim alongside “Love and Hip Hop New York” castmates Yandy Smith and Kimbella — they went in. But Kim came back hard in a now deleted comment, according to Jasmine Brand—who was able to screengrab it:

“Ok but when the f*ck did I bleach my skin u miserable Moron!” she responded to a fan. “My [last] post clearly shows that but u haters will always have something to say even when facts r right in front of ur face but I understand ur just doing ur job as a hater but understand this … I checked my calendar and I still won’t give a f*ck Neveruary the 1st either.”

We’re not sure how much the image below has been Photoshopped, but Black Twitter informed Kim that she forgot to bleach her hands, lol.

Y’all play too damn much… #TheInternetHasNoChill

Lil’ Kim has publicly admitted to struggling with her appearance all of her life:

“When I first got into this industry I received a lot of hate. I still receive a lot of hate … I’m a sensitive person. I’m a cancer,” she said while being honored at the Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network Awards last month. “But every time I talk to God, he says, ‘Let them keep hating.’ So, I just say, ‘Yeah, OK. I got God on my side. What y’all gonna do with me now?’”

A month or so ago, an undated video of Lil Kim went viral of her saying “I’m a Spanish girl trapped in a black girl’s body” also surfaced. “But I’m all mixed up, girl,” she admits. In a 2000 interview with Newsweek, Lil’ Kim said, “Guys always cheated on me with women who were European-looking. You know, the long-haired type. Really beautiful women [who] left me thinking, ‘How I can I compete with that?’ Being a regular black girl wasn’t good enough.”

Iyanla needs to step in and fix her life, cause Jesus can’t be bothered with this anymore.