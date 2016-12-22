*The Rémy Martin Presents “The Producers Series” “ Season 3 West ,” Los Angeles vs. The Bay finale at Warwick nightclub was lit. Headlined by iconic, multi-platinum, award-winning, super-producer Timbaland, the event was hosted by “The Breakfast Club’s” Charlamagne Tha God, and on the ones and twos New York City’s Power 105.1’s DJ Rey-Mo, Los Angeles’ Real 92.3’s DJ Carisma, and The Bay’s 106 KMEL’s DJ Amen.

Also in the house for the music industry’s first of its kind music producer spotlight event Season 3 West was Soulja Boy, N.O.R.E., Sevyn Streeter, and Revolt’s DJ Damage.

Also in attendance: actor Jamal Woodland and Torrei Hart, music producers 1500, Mike and Keys and Damon Thomas; radio personalities Shay Diddy, Letty Martinez, Nina 9 and J1; and industry executives Ghazi Shami, Mar Brown, Brad Davidson, Troy Marshall and Brian Samson.

Season 3 West

In front of a capacity crowd of music industry influencers, out of nearly 800 submissions, four finalists fought it out in the four-round finale and Compton’s own Buckmouth Beatz (@buckmouthbeatz) proved that LA reigns supreme—winning the “Season 3-West” crown.

The competition was judged by industry vets Rebekah Espinosa (Sony Music – Associate Director of Marketing), Theo Brown (National Promotions Director, Atlantic Records) and Vashon “Rap” Straws (National Mix show Director, Universal Republic Records).

Buckmouth Beatz won: Rémy Martin Producer Series “ Season 3 West ” Plaque, meetings with label executives, and a gift pack valued at more than $5,000.

Rémy Martin Producer Series “Season 3-West” Finalists:

Buckmouth Beatz – Los Angeles , Qualifier No. 1—S3-WEST WINNER

Los Angeles JD Mafia – Los Angeles, Qualifier No. 1

Ant Trax – San Francisco, Qualifier No. 2

Chino Hashbrown – San Francisco, Qualifier No. 2

“Rémy Producers” has simultaneously run ‘Season 3-Midwest’ in the central region this fall. With six semi-final competitions across the region, finalists from Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland and Indianapolis will meet up at the Soulja Boy headlined finale in Chicago to determine who deserves the Midwest crown.

Seasons 3 West and Midwest also featured super-producers Wyclef Jean and DJ Mustard. The first of its kind music producer series, “Rémy Producers” has featured more than 10 of the industry’s top super-producers and nearly 4,000 tracks have been submitted for consideration.

‘Season 3-West’

Date Round City Super Producer Sat., Oct. 22 Semi-Final No. 1 Los Angeles, Calif. Wyclef Jean Sat., Nov. 19 Semi-Final No. 2 San Francisco, Calif. DJ Mustard Sat., Dec. 10 WEST FINALE Los Angeles, Calif. Timbaland

‘Season 3-Midwest’

Date Round City Super Producer Thurs., Nov. 3 Semi-Final No. 1 Milwaukee, Wis. Wyclef Jean Sat., Nov. 5 Semi-Final No. 2 Detroit, Mich. Wyclef Jean Sat., Nov. 12 Semi-Final No. 3 Chicago, Ill. Wyclef Jean Thurs., Nov. 17 Semi-Final No. 4 St. Louis, Mo. DJ Mustard Thurs., Dec. 1 Semi-Final No. 5 Cleveland, Ohio DJ Mustard Thurs., Dec. 8 Semi-Final No. 6 Indianapolis, Ind. Soulja Boy Sat., Dec. 17 MIDWEST FINALE Chicago, Ill. Soulja Boy

About Rémy Producers

The First of its kind—“Rémy Producers’” goal is to give up-and-coming producers a chance to learn a little bit from the industry’s finest and compete for the top spot in the competition.

The event features an interview with the super-producer, a “tech talk” where the super producer breaks down one of his/her most famous tracks, and the beat battle, producer competition. The first of its kind music producer series, “Rémy Producers” has featured more than 10 of the industry’s top super-producers and nearly 4,000 tracks have been submitted for consideration.

During its inaugural season in New York City, “Rémy Producers” featured some of the hottest producers in the game: legends and trend setters Mike Will Made-It, Pete Rock, Just Blaze, Salaam Remi, and AraabMuzik–all with the goal to provide insights into music production and music critique for the competing up-and-coming producers.

Expanded to Boston and Philadelphia this summer, “Season 2” was more of the same: featuring DJ Premiere, Honarable C.N.O.T.E., Jahlil Beatz and Wyclef Jean—who was featured during the season opening event and finale in New York City, as well as the Boston and Philadelphia events.

While the competition series was never limited producers from other cities from submitting tracks for consideration and competition at the New York City qualifiers, Rémy Martin felt it important to open up the program into new markets in order to give local talent to shine on a national platform.

