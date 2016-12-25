*L’Oreal is out here snatching edges with their SoftSheen-Carson Hair Relaxer, and now a couple of users of the product are suing the brand for burning up scalps.

The plaintiffs say L’Oréal’s celebrity-backed product called SoftSheen-Carson Optimum Amla Legend No-Mix, No-Lye Relaxer made them go bald. The company fired back in court docs, saying “its packaging warns this very danger, and clearly instructs consumers on how to use it safely, per TMZ.

Lawyers for the alleged victims, Ben Meiselas and Mark Geragos, have slammed L’Oréal’s response, and notes that the company is admitting the product has dangerous chemicals, despite advertising it “protects the scalp and skin.”

Geragos believes it’s absurd to blame the women harmed by the product, and they want the relaxer pulled from the shelves. A class action suit was filed in September asking for more than $5 mil.

One customer review of the product praised the relaxer for working wonders on her hair, but warned that it may not be the best choice for those with a sensitive scalp.

“The reason I am not giving this product 5 stars is because despite protecting scalp the relaxer started to burn my scalp almost immediately,” wrote the reviewer on Amazon.com. “Bear in mind I do have a really sensitive scalp. The reason that I am scoring this product so high is because I kid you not my head was burning so I had no smoothing time before I washed the product out and my hair still came out bone straight. Another awesome thing about this relaxer is I usually have to use a regular moisturizing and a deep conditioner to fix the damage the box relaxer has caused. Not with this product my hair was soft and well hydrated. This relaxer system did not dry my hair out at all. I would definitely recommend this product, but if you have a sensitive scalp use extra base cream and try to keep the product off of your scalp as much as possible.”