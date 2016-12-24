*Percy “Master P” Miller will conduct a master class, sharing his expertise on “How To Build A Mega Empire” at the upcoming Women Doing It Big (WDIB) Conference, which kicks off January 14, 2017.

Naturi Naughton, who stars as Tasha St. Patrick on the hit series “Power,” will be a keynote speaker at the event and will receive special award in light of her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

Miller and Naughton are one of many television and music personalities who are going to inspire the hundreds of attendees who will participate in the weekend conference.

This event was founded by Dr. Tiana Von Johnson, and will be held at the Holiday Inn 57th Street in New York City. More than 500 people are expected to take part in this life­ changing gathering that will feature celebrity panel discussions, master classes, a Lil Mo’ concert, the featured 50 Fab Females Awards Show and more.

READ RELATED STORY: First Look: Michelle Obama Talks Trump, Race and Husband’s Legacy with Oprah Winfrey (Clips)

“Women Doing It Big is for fearless females who want to invest in themselves, make meaningful connections, and learn something that will take their lives & businesses to the next level. WDIB happens over two days, but the wealth of information and experiences that everyone leaves with will last a lifetime. I am incredibly excited and honored to support these women on this important journey,” says Dr. Tiana Von Johnson, founder of WDIB.

According to the press release, “WDIB will feature a dynamic and engaging program from start to finish. Empowerment, entertainment and education are all part of the unforgettable experience. Attendees can expect an amazing line­up of speakers and honorees representing movers and shakers from the worlds of business, television, music, ministry, publishing and personal development including Lisa Nicole Cloud from Bravo’s Married to Medicine, Brooklyn Tankard from Bravo’s Thicker Than Water, DJ Duffey from Basketball Wives LA, Lil’ Mo from R&B Divas, Deja Vu from WBLS, a special “Real Talk” segment with mega Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and more.”

“I am honored to be included in Women Doing It Big and to be the keynote speaker. I want to remind women out there about how beautiful and powerful we are,” said featured honoree Naturi Naughton. “I can’t wait to be among you all and have a great time. I also want to thank Tiana for doing what she does in bringing this event to the forefront and having me a part of it. She has been wonderful and I am happy to work with her.”

Dr. Tiana Von Johnson launched the WDIB in 2012, to motivate and educate women around the world to build their businesses, communities and families through entrepreneurship.