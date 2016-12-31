*Unfortunately we have to report that two people were shot and killed and two others were wounded after a rap concert Friday night (12-30-16) in Connecticut.

The My Record Journal is reporting that the incident happened around 11:15pm local time after a Meek Mill rap concert at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut which is approximately 90 miles northeast of New York City.

The shootings happened after a show by the rapper at the Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, according to a statement from the Wallingford Police Department.

“The shooting incident occurred in the outside parking lot area of the venue toward the end of the performance,” a statement from the Wallingford Police Department said.

The two people who were wounded were taken to local hospitals in the area with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A video posted on social media purportedly showed rapper Meek Mill leaving the concert hall moments before gunfire rang out and a man, who appeared to be a police officer, telling people to “get down.” (Watch it below.)

#PressPlay: Shots rang out at #MeekMill concert at the #OakdaleTheater in Wallingford Connecticut… hopefully everyone is okay… we will keep you updated on the story via @ozzi.1012 A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:13pm PST

As of this posting, the My Record Journal says police do not have anyone in custody.