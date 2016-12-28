*Michael B. Jordan’s alleged gay lover(s) have spooked the actor into coming of chill mode to clap back at accusations that he’s gay.

While many straight males are confident in their manhood and can’t be bothered addressing speculation about their sexuality, Jordan wants the world to know that he is definitely not homosexual.

In response to online accusations that he enjoys the eggplant, the “Creed” star says he has nothing against the LGBT community, but please keep his name out of that conversation. As RollingOut.com notes, the gay gossip erupted after “a rather detailed post uploaded to Instagram from one of his followers alleging to have engaged in sexual acts with Jordan.”

Jordan took to Snapchat on Dec. 26 to share his thoughts on the viral incident. “I usually don’t comment creep but, you know, s**t today I got time,” he calmly says to the camera. “So look, whoever’s angry, bitter, upset for whatever reason, grow the f**k up ‘cause karma’s real. And I usually take the high road. I usually don’t say s**t, I just let it roll ‘cause people are going to be people. Everybody they opinion. That’s what the Internet’s for. They going to say whatever.”

READ RELATED STORY: Lawsuit Claims Versace Stores Have ‘Secret Code’ for African Americans Entering Store

He followed up by attempting to exit the drama on a more peaceful note: “On second thought, why am I even giving energy to that s**t on this day,” he said. “Y’all my fans. Y’all don’t need to hear me ranting about some BS. Enjoy your family, enjoy your blessings, enjoy the people you hold close and cherish that.”

This isn’t the first time Jordan’s sexuality has become online fodder. Back in May of 2010, he was blasted for his steamy cover shoot with “Creed” director Ryan Coogler for Vanity Fair magazine.

Check out his thoughts on the rumors about him below:

