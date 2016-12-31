*Michael Brown‘s parents have a problem with a request from the city of Ferguson for their son’s medical and academic records.

The city wants them as it defends itself against a lawsuit Brown’s parents filed over the 2014 police shooting death of the unarmed 18-year-old.

In a December court filing, Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden, asked U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber in St. Louis to at least limit if not scuttle altogether a push by the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, its former police chief and the officer who shot their son to turn over the documents. The parents say the documents are irrelevant and that the repeated demands for them are harassing and invasive, reports the AP.

Brown’s parents argue in their lawsuit that the death of their son during an August 2014 confrontation with Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson deprived them of financial support through his future potential wages. An attorney for Ferguson, Wilson and the former police chief have countered in court filings that Brown’s lifelong medical records are pertinent to determining his potential life expectancy and future income. In her 2016 book, “Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil,” McSpadden acknowledged that her son had high blood pressure, headaches, impaired vision and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. In court filings rebuffing the push for all of her son’s medical records, Brown’s parents said his afflictions “have no bearing on a person’s life expectancy.”

“Although (the lawsuit’s defendants) are admittedly entitled to some discovery regarding (Brown’s) physical health, any and all medical records spanning his entire lifetime is overly broad in scope and time and vague,” the family’s filing read.

