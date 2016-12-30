*On Sunday in Atlanta, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is supposed to be part of a group of several players being honored by the Falcons at half-time of the team’s final game of the season against the New Orleans Saints.

The problem is there’s a whole bunch of fans who don’t want him there. They’ve even started a petition at Change.org seeking to have the team to revoke its invitation to Vick.

As of Friday morning, the petition reached 8,000 of its 10,000-supporter goal, less than 24 hours after the petition drive was started, reports Sporting News.

“By inviting Michael Vick to participate in a ceremony on Sunday, the Falcons are honoring a convicted dogfighter who profited from cruelty to animals for years,” the page reads. “Please sign this petition and let the Falcons know that NFL fans do not support Vick and do not condone his actions.”

Vick and the Falcons parted ways after he plead guilty in 2007 to federal felony charges over his involvement in an illegal dogfighting ring. He went on to serve 21 months in prison and returned to football, playing seven more seasons mostly with the Eagles.

Vick, 36, isn’t currently on a roster and said earlier this year he’d retire after the 2016 season. Appearing earlier this month on “The Jim Rome Show,” Vick said he’d like to retire as a Falcon.

“With the city, the respect and the love was all there. It was genuine. When I think about my career and what I’m identified with, it is the Atlanta Falcons,” he said. “Maybe there are some conversations that need to be had. I look forward to it because that’s what’s dear in my heart. I’m just being honest and candid.”