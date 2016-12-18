*In a recent interview in Chicago, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan was asked to weigh in on the recent controversy surrounding Rep. Keith Ellison‘s bid for DNC chair and his denouncement of him and the Nation of Islam.

“Say whatever you think will get you your DNC job. But, you have not diminished me one atoms weight. What he’s done is diminished himself. He cannot say that he didn’t follow me at one time,” said Minister Farrakhan on The Muhammad and Friends Show on Dec. 11th. “He cannot say that he didn’t believe in the Teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, at one time. He cannot say that we did anything to harm him or his aspirations.”

“If you denounce me to achieve greatness, wait until the enemy betrays you and then throws you back like a piece of used tissue paper to your people.”

Watch above.

ellison-farrakhan

Congressman Keith Ellison (D-Minn) and Minister Louis Farrakhan

 





2 Responses

  1. GregAbdul Reply

    He followed Minister Knee Grow Hitler, got wise and now no longer has anything to do with Knee Grow [email protected] The Knee Grow [email protected] cannot be diminished because they are already as low as they can go.

  2. Jared Israel Reply

    If Farrakhan openly rooted for Ellison, it would be the kiss of death. So it proves nothing that Farrakhan criticizes him. (In fact, he does so very mildly, for Farrakhan!)

    Anyway, Ellison said on Morning Joe that although Farrakhan is bigoted, he is “very proud” of having organized for Farrakhan’s so-called Million Man March because “it was a very good thing.” Meaning if he runs the DNC he would “very proud” to cooperate with Farrakhan and his fascists to achieve any “very good thng” — like increasing the democratic vote. Meaning increasing the vote by increasing the organizational influence of Farrakhan’s anti-white, anti-Jewish hate theology in the Democratic Party.

    A very dangerous man.

