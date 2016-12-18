*In a recent interview in Chicago, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan was asked to weigh in on the recent controversy surrounding Rep. Keith Ellison‘s bid for DNC chair and his denouncement of him and the Nation of Islam.

“Say whatever you think will get you your DNC job. But, you have not diminished me one atoms weight. What he’s done is diminished himself. He cannot say that he didn’t follow me at one time,” said Minister Farrakhan on The Muhammad and Friends Show on Dec. 11th. “He cannot say that he didn’t believe in the Teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, at one time. He cannot say that we did anything to harm him or his aspirations.”

“If you denounce me to achieve greatness, wait until the enemy betrays you and then throws you back like a piece of used tissue paper to your people.”

Watch above.

READ RELATED STORY: FARRAKHAN’S MESSAGE TO TRUMP: ‘PUSH IT SO GOOD THAT BLACK PEOPLE SAY I CAN’T TAKE IT NO MORE’ (VIDEO)