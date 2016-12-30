*DraLo was literally the king and queen of prom during a promo event that took place Thursday night in Los Angeles and continued on until the early hours of Friday morning.

Following their snuggly Instagram post showing the two cuddling on the couch together, Drake attended a Winter Wonderland-themed prom that Jennifer Lopez hosted – and video of the two that popped up all over social media shows them dancing together to their own track and appearing to confirm rumors that the two are indeed a couple.

They even kissed a number of times in Snapchats that fans reposted.

Power couple omg #dralo #jlo #jenniferlopez #jlovers @jlo

THEYRE SO IN LOVE I CANT HANDLE IT AWWWWWW IM SO HAPPY FOR HER. #dralo #jlo #jlovers @jlo

FUCK TBEYRE SO CUTE AND HOT OMG 😍 OK JEN I SEE U ❤ #jlo #dralo

No word on the name of their buzzed-about collaboration playing in the background, a track that Jennifer’s rep confirmed to Page Six was in the works. According to KTT, the track samples the Black Coffee song “Superman.”

J.Lo’s BFF Leah Remini was also at the event, while Drake’s father Dennis Graham brought his band along to play during the night.

A father and son moment ❤❤❤ #drake #champagnepapi #fatherandson @therealdennisg @champagnepapi

A photo of DraLo as prom king and queen apparently greeted visitors to the event: