*According to a new Cato Institute/YouGov national survey of 2,000 Americans, 65% of Americans believe police regularly “stop motorists and pedestrians of certain racial or ethnic backgrounds because the officer believes that these groups are more likely than others to commit certain types of crimes.” However, 63% of Americans oppose police using racial profiling for traffic and pedestrian stops.

“While 68% of white Americans have a favorable view of the police, only 40% of African Americans and 59% of Hispanics have a favorable view,” Emily Ekins reported Wednesday for the Cato Institute.

“Attitudes have changed little since the 1970s when 67% of whites and 43% of blacks reported favorable views of the police. Racial minorities do not have monolithic attitudes toward the police. This report finds that Hispanics’ perceptions of police occupy a ‘middle ground’ between black and white Americans’ views. . . .”

Elins also wrote, “Although some groups have less positive views of the police, survey findings weaken the assertion that these groups are ‘anti-cop.’ For instance, few individuals have ‘unfavorable’ views of law enforcement. Instead, 40% of African Americans, 28% of Hispanics, and 18% of whites are conflicted and report having ‘neutral’ feelings toward the police. . . .

“Furthermore, it’s hard to argue that any group is ‘anti-cop’ since no group wishes to cut the number of police officers in their communities (9 in 10 oppose) and majorities are sympathetic toward the difficulty of police work. About 6 in 10 believe officers have ‘very dangerous’ jobs. However, these groups diverge widely on whether Americans show enough respect for officers these days — 64% of whites, 45% of Hispanics, and 34% of blacks say Americans don’t show enough. . . .”

Taking a stand against racial profiling and police brutality is NOT being anti-cop, but the Blue Lives Matter puppets would disagree with such an assertion. Have you noticed how silent this group is when non-blacks act violently towards law officials? The Blue Lives Matter hypocrisy is deafening.