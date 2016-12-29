*TV One series “Unsung” returns on Jan 4 with the spotlight on SWV (Sisters With Voices).

Interviews with family and friends, plus archive footage and features with Eddie George, Kelly Rowland, and Bell Biv DeVoe help group members Cheryl “Coko” Clemons, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons and Tamara “Taj” George tell the story of their meteoric rise and sudden fall five years later.

The trio experienced a rapid rise to stardom which led to a Grammy nomination and several chart-topping hits. Known for their New York swag, edgy image and powerful vocals that created a fresh mix of gospel, rap and R&B, SWV brought a distinct sound to the ‘90s with hit songs like “Weak,” “Rain” and “Right Here.” However, internal conflicts separated the group within five years.

Watch a clip from SWV’s episode below:

“Unsung” – SWV from EURweb on Vimeo.

Season 10 will also feature episodes on Fat Joe, Jon B., Lenny Williams, Case, Dave Hollister, After 7 and James Brown.

Watch a teaser below: