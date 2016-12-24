*Niecy Nash sat down for an exclusive chat with Amazonwhatson and answered seven questions about life, her career, and her role on season 4 of Showtime’s “Masters of Sex,” a show based on the life of William Masters and Virginia Johnson, experts in the science of human sexuality in the 1960s. The critically-acclaimed series was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Series in 2013, but was cancelled by Showtime on November 30.

In season 4, Niecy portrays Louise Bell, William Masters’ (Michael Sheen) Alcoholics Anonymous meeting chairperson. She had the following to say about how she became involved with the series:

“I was a fan of the show before I ever booked a recurring role. I had never seen anything that dealt with that particular subject matter and it was so interesting to me. When I watched the first episode, I fell in love with all the characters on the show and I just couldn’t wait to see what happened next. We live in a world where sex and sexuality is so commonplace, where anything and everything goes. But to be at the genesis of how it all came to be was so interesting. I was hooked.”

Check the rest of Neicy’s Q&A with Amazonwhatson below:

What has been your favorite part of filming Masters of Sex so far?

NIECY: Getting to work with Michael Sheen is probably one of my favorite things. I had heard he has a very serious demeanor but I seem to bring out his fun side. He’s always laughing and smiling when I’m around!

You’ve said in previous interviews you “never wanted to do comedy”, but fell into more comedic roles due to a natural gift for humor. In Masters of Sex, you take on the character Louise, an Alcoholics Anonymous Counselor in the late 1960’s. This is quite a shift towards the realm of dramatic roles, how did you prepare?

I actually started doing more drama before I booked this particular job. I had a role on “Getting On” for three years. Although I’ve never played an addict before, I’ve known some addicts in my life and I drew inspiration from their experiences.

What’s the weirdest/coolest thing to happen on the Masters of Sex set?

NIECY: The weirdest thing was probably the fact that I had to shoot my first intimate love scene. And the guy that I had to be intimate with was a friend of mine. It was actually fun! The coolest was when I was there for Annaleigh Ashford’s baby shower. When they had her shower on set (her real baby shower, not her character’s), I could see how much the cast and crew loved each other. They took such amazing care of her and made a beautiful video. She got emotional. I felt like I was witnessing a very special group of people.

On Life

NIECY: You have a great phrase on your Twitter, “Too Blessed to be stressed” – what are your top stress-relieving rituals?

I’m a big proponent of relaxing when I can. I think it’s hard and a lot of people don’t know how to do it, especially when you’re in a job that is very demanding. It’s a challenge to find the time to sit down and just enjoy a glass of champagne, watching the waves roll in. I’m trying to plan a vacation right now for that very reason. Because I know if I stay home there are so many things that would become priority that don’t need to come before me right now. I think that’s the best way to become de-stressed: to remember to put yourself first sometimes. Take care of yourself and then you can take better care of others.

What’s the weirdest/coolest thing a fan has ever done for you?

NIECY: One of my fans created a fan page on social media. The page is dedicated to celebrating my accomplishments, my fashions and my theories. It’s such a beautiful thing to know that you’re affecting their lives in a way that they want to dedicate and be responsible for a page for you. I think that’s really special. One of the main girls who curates that page is called @NiecyisBae. She’s just the sweetest thing ever. And we’ve never met in person!

What was the last thing you ordered on Amazon?

NIECY: I just ordered a phone case with a strap because my daughter was always dropping her phone. It just came in the mail the other day!

In related news, TNT has given a 10-episode series order to its hourlong dark-comedy pilot “Claws” starring Niecy Nash, with Rashida Jones serving as executive producer, deadline.com reports.