*The two-year-old video of Joe Mixon punching Amelia Molitor was finally released this week, and now video how surfaced showing the University of Oklahoma football player explaining his side of the story to investigators.

In 2014, the Sooners running back was charged with a misdemeanor after he punched the female student at a sandwich shop. Molitor suffered four fractured bones in her face as a result of the assault. Mixon was charged with a misdemeanor of acts resulting in gross injury. He was placed on probation and ordered to complete community service while he served a one-season suspension from the team. Molitor was not charged.

Two years later, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that the city of Norman had to release the surveillance footage capturing the incident, and gave a Dec. 26 deadline to either appeal the decision or release the video.

The city, however, was taking its own sweet time as public debate and outrage about his continued play despite the serious charge began to swell. Last week, Mixon asked his attorneys to make the video public before the city’s deadline, and they did so on Friday, Dec. 16.

Watch below, from two different angles:

Mixon has maintained from the beginning that Molitor called him a racial slur before he punched her. (Molitor’s representation has disputed this narrative.) Per Mixon’s interrogation video, which came three days after the incident, it was Molitor’s friend who used a racial slur “about” Mixon, to which Mixon replied with a homophobic remark.

“The gay dude … he called me something,” Mixon said in the video, according to The Oklhoman. “He was like (slur). So then I was like, you got me messed up. And then I called him a (slur). And after that, the girl, she dropped her purse, that’s when she came in my face, pushed me, and then my glasses came off, and then, like, I had, like, jumped at her, like, to watch out. And then she came in my face. I put my head down. And she swung on me.”

“I was so shocked, because she hit me so hard,” Mixon continued. “It felt like a dude hit me. And after that, like, my face went boom, my reaction was just right there.”

Both parties stated that the altercation first jumped off outside Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe in July 2014, though exactly who started it remains in dispute. Either way, Mixon followed Molitor into the restaurant where the conversation ensued.

“We had no problem with her, she was just being disrespectful,” Mixon said.

Surveillance video showed Mixon and Molitor exchanging words with Molitor’s friend facing away from Mixon. At that point, presumably when Mixon and Molitor’s friend exchanged slurs, Molitor pushed Mixon. Mixon then retaliated by making a threatening, lunging motion toward Molitor, who responded by slapping Mixon. Mixon then punched Molitor, who fell to the ground. He quickly left the establishment. Molitor suffered fractured bones in her face.

“I just felt, I was like … what I got myself into?” Mixon said. “And then once I left, I mean, I felt bad. Even though she hit me and it hurt, I mean, it was just like the fact that you know me, you know, being out of character and, you know, putting myself into certain situation. I just started thinking about the future and everything else.”

Watch Mixon’s interrogation video below: