*Oprah Winfrey appears in a new ad as part of her Weight Watchers partnership, revealing a loss of 40 pounds since starting the program in Oct. 2015.

“I can honestly tell you, I struggle no more,” Winfrey, 62, says in the first of two ads to be released.

And yes, she’s been able to shed the pounds while not having to give up her beloved bread. Winfrey says the program also allows her to indulge in other treats that would typically be off-limit on a diet.

“I’m eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I’ve never felt deprived,” she says.

Winfrey, who is a Weight Watchers shareholder, said that the program is less of a diet, and more of a life change.

“Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I’ve ever been on,” she said. “It’s a lifestyle, a way of eating and a way of living that’s so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet and it works.”

“I would say to anyone who’s thinking of joining Weight Watchers: Take the leap. And get about the business of enjoying a fantastic and full life,” Winfrey says in the commercial.

She’ll share some of her favorite, Weight Watchers-friendly recipes in her new cookbook Food, Health and Happiness, out on Jan. 3, along with personal stories about her weight loss journey.

Watch Oprah’s new Weight Watchers ad below: