*Hand on heart here. A five-month-old child is said to have died of starvation after her parents died from an apparent overdose days earlier.

Authorities confirm that the bodies of Jason Chambers, 27, and Chelsea Cardaro, 19, who were new to the Pennsylvania area, was found dead in their home in the Kernsville section of Johnstown.

The couple, who is said to have died within moments of each other, was found by a friend approximately one week after they died.

An autopsy reports the baby, named Summer, who was found on the second floor of the home, had died from starvation and dehydration approximately four days after her parents.

“It was hard going in there and being the one to see them like that,” the friend, James Grant, told local station WAJC-TV. “They cared for their daughter. For two flawed people, they did their best to hold it together.”

This wasn’t the first time an overdose had occurred at the home. Jason is said to have OD’d once before, but was revived by medical personnel.

Read more at EURThisNthat.