*The founder of the International God’s Way Church, Ghana, Bishop Daniel Obinim, claims that by grabbing a hold of a man’s penis and giving it a little shake while reciting some nonsensical “blessing,” he can make their manhood bigger. According to the UK Metro, the Ghanaian preacher also offers to massage women’s breasts in order to enlarge them too.

The pervy, and quite possibly bisexual Bishop, has been filmed performing the penis ritual, where he moves around a room full of men, grabbing each of them by the crotch. Obinim says he has been blessed with special powers by God and footage has emerged online of him in action.

In a scene broadcast on his own channel, Obinim TV, the bishop says: “If you do not like the looks of any part of your body, come to me. What do you want that I can’t offer? If you want big buttocks I can do it for you. If you want big breasts, I can help. If you have a small manhood, I can change them all when I come to the spiritual realm.”

Since establishing his International God’s Way Church in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Bishop Obinim has been criticized for his controversial practices. In August he was filmed whipping teenagers while accusing them of being sexually promiscuous. He’s now facing charges over the incident, according to reports.

The line of people eager to participate in Obinim’s penis and breasts rituals is long. It has yet to be reported if his religious scam has led to any growth.

Meanwhile, it’s always entertaining and laughable when Jesus freaks get bamboozled.