*Phaedra Parks is going to pay $100,000 to her estranged, incarcerated husband, Apollo Nida, in order to help him pay off his $2 million restitution fine, according to court documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand.

Nida filed for divorce from Parks earlier this month in Georgia court, though she had sent him divorce papers months earlier. The former couple listed their separation as June of 2014. The reason given for the divorce was because the marriage was irretrievably broken.

Apollo is currently serving a seven-year sentence behind bars, along with paying $1,948,314.85 in restitution for his fraud crimes. In his divorce filling, he asked for joint legal custody of their two sons. He also wants an equitable split of their assets

The judge came back with a final order on custody, parenting plan and property division. Phaedra will have primary custody of their 2 kids, and she agreed to pay $100k towards Apollo’s criminal restitution fine.

The two will share legal custody once he is released from prison and he will be allowed to visit with his kids. Parks and Nida have already divided their own personal property including their banks accounts.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand:

The judge ordered Phaedra to also use her best efforts to confer with Apollo while he is incarcerated. Apollo was ordered to not use any illegal drugs within the kid’s primary residence state and also prohibited from consuming alcohol while with the children.

Apollo is disputing the final judgement in Phaedra’s divorce and the judge has yet to rule on his motion to dismiss her case despite it already coming to an end.

The convicted felon reportedly became engaged recently – while behind bars – to a woman named Sherien Almufti who he had been dating for 2 years, before he checked into prison. The new couple have reportedly shot scenes for this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.