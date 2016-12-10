*I caught one of pianist Jim Brickman’s recent tour stops during his 20th annual holiday show, Comfort & Joy. That’s also the name of his most recent holiday CD. Yes, I said “most recent.” The man’s released seven holiday CDs over the years. You’d think he’d tire of the genre. After last night’s show, I hope he never does.

Don’t get it twisted: Brickman’s written lots of original songs that will be sung and played for generations, and he performed a few of them last night. But how can anyone be that freaking good at playing the piano and not consider himself first and foremost a pianist???

Brickman is this generation’s Liberace (Google him), a consummate showman and a flesh-and-blood Schroeder from the Peanuts gang who plays the piano with boyish abandon. In concert, he sweeps his fans up in a Yuletide whirlwind of holiday joy.

