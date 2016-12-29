*Mr. 305 (Pitbull) will ring in 2017 Miami style, alongside Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg at “Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution,” airing December 31st on Fox.

Pitbull’s third annual New Year’s party features performance by Biz Markie, Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, and Naughty By Nature.

EUR corespondent Fahnia Thomas sat down with Mr. Worldwide to get all the inside details on the Bayfront Park celebration.

EUR: How do you feel about New Year’s resolutions?

Pitbull: I’ve kept all my resolutions since 2009. I’ve put my goals out publicly. 2009 was freedom. 2010 was invasion. 2011 was build an empire. 2012 was build wealth. 2013 was put the puzzle together. 2014 was buckle up. 2015 was to make history, which is when we had the first New Year’s Eve in Miami. 2016 was destruction and disruption. And 2017 is, gingerbread man plan, catch me if you can. Which means you are moving at a pace so ahead of the game…catch me if you can!

EUR: What are you going to do different this year, than last year?

Pitbull: What we wanted to do with the artist involved this year, was bring it back a little bit. You can’t understand the future, if you don’t take it back in time. In that era, we were partying, we were dancing, we are having a good time, it was different. People are so caught up with their phones and social media, they’re not really enjoying the ride…and that’s what we’re going to show them this New Year’s Eve. We have Queen Latifah and Snoop hosting and Naughty by Nature, and Salt’N’ Pepper performing.

EUR: What does your New Years Eve ensemble consist of?

Pitbull: A classic tux. That’s when I become double “o” 305, Armando Bond.

