'I realized we had the potential for a much greater audience on a site dedicated to African American concerns and topics.' - Kevin Ross

*LOS ANGELES – The first all-urban podcast site, PODCAST PORT, featuring a range of topics pertinent to African Americans, continues to expand in 2017.

The portal gives listeners a choice of broadcasts available from a single platform, and gives producers and hosts an opportunity to expand both their listenership and their production expertise.

The unique portal is produced by the long-running radio trade organization Radio Facts.

“Our Radio Facts Radio Show Podcast on Podbean received close to 1.5 million downloads,” says Kevin Ross, CEO of Podcast Port. “I realized we had the potential for a much greater audience on a site dedicated to African American concerns and topics. While there are a lot of amazing podcast shows out there, it’s a lot of work to find the shows that are of specific interest to African Americans.”

Podcast Port is actively looking for new and established shows targeted to African Americans, which will be premiered and promoted directly to the broadcast industry as well as radio listeners. “We are not married to commercial radio concepts,” says Ross, who hosts the podcasts “Pennies from Kevin” and “Radio Facts Radio Show,” which have garnered more than 1 million downloads on an independent site. “We want shows from all walks of the black experience,” he says, adding that podcasts focusing on problems should discuss solutions, while listeners will sign online consent to access adult content.

Podcast Port will consider podcasts based on the following topics: Tech * Commercial Radio * Syndication * Education * Black Media * Black Business * Politics * Health * Food * Real Estate * Money * Psychology * LGBT Subjects * Mental Illness * Social Media * Life after 40 * Hip Hop * Jazz * World Issues * Show Business * Black Women * Advertising * Law * Crime * Love and Relationships * Music * and more. Interested parties can submit podcasts right now at this link: http://podcastport.com/podcast-port-submission/ .

The Podcast Port website will also post blogs, news, and tips about the podcasting industry. Subscribers will also gain access to content with advice on production and hosting techniques to create compelling podcasts. Follow Podcast Port on TWITTER at @podcastport; FACEBOOK at facebook.com/podcastport; and Instagram at @podcastport.

ABOUT KEVIN ROSS AND RADIO FACTS:

Kevin “KevRoss” Ross is a music industry pro with stints in radio programming, on-air hosting, marketing and promotion, record promotion, magazine editing, and entrepreneurship. Ross started Radio Facts as an industry trade magazine in 1995. Targeted to radio programmers, DJs, members of the music industry and consumers, RadioFacts.com offers up-to-the minute news and information about the radio and music industries. Additionally, Radio Facts news is delivered daily to subscribers via email; and a print edition appears quarterly. Radio Facts is also an aggressive online marketing and promotions company that caters to Urban, Urban AC, CHR and Rhythmic stations as well as consumers, niche markets, clubs, DJs and specific industries.

