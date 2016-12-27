*Donald Trump wasn’t about to let President Obama’s belief that he’d win a hypothetical third four-year term as president go unaddressed.

During an interview released Monday on The Axe Files podcast (hosted by his former advisor David Axelrod), Obama said: “I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.”

“I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one,” POTUS added.

In predictable fashion, President-elect Trump couldn’t resist responding via his favorite means of communication.

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.,” Trump tweeted.

A couple hours later, he was still stewing. “The world was gloomy before I won – there was no hope,” he tweeted. “Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!”

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

The world was gloomy before I won – there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

In his interview with Axelrod, Obama also praised Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, whom he stumped for during the election cycle.

“[Hillary] performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances. I’ve said this publicly, I’ll repeat it. I think there was a double standard with her,” he said. “For whatever reason, there’s been a longstanding difficulty in her relationship with the press that meant her flaws were wildly amplified relative to.”

Adding, “If you think you’re winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer.”