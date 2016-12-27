*Welcome to the ATL, Queen Latifah. The actress is posted up in the so-called “Hollywood of the South” to work on Lee Daniels’ new Fox series “Star.”

But apparently carjackers could care less about Latifah and her “star” status. All they know is they saw an opportunity to do what they do in south Fulton County: jump into a driver’s seat while someone is pumping gas, and hightail it to somewhere else.

It’s brazen. It’s bold and apparently it works.

Fox 5 is reporting that Fulton County Police said another driver was driving Queen Latifah’s vehicle alone when someone stole her car. The incident is just now be reported, but it happened on the evening of December 20, at the Shell gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Police said, in their report, the driver of the 2015 Mercedes Benz S63 was pumping gas when a white BMW pulled up beside him, then he heard the vehicle ignition start and saw Ms. Latifah’s vehicle speed off.

Queen Latifah’s car stolen, dumped… and Fulton County Police say thieves left something inside. Story only @FOX5Atlanta at 6. pic.twitter.com/LG5pXwwias — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) December 27, 2016

Authorities then made contact with the owner of the vehicle, identified by Queen Latifah’s real name, Dana Owens.

Police said Atlanta officers tracked down the vehicle to an apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta; security said they spotted three males near the vehicle, as well as a white BMW and another Dodge Charger (a similar vehicle was reported stolen in College Park).

Police said in their report, Ms. Owens inspected the recovered vehicle, and found lemonade and fruit punch bottles left behind by the thieves.