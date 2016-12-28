*Just when you thought the book was closed on R. Kelly’s “Trapped in the Closet” saga…it’s not.

“I have 35 more chapters of that done,” Kells told the Atlanta Journal Constitution of his never-ending musical soap opera. “I’m very excited about that. It will absolutely be out next year.”

As it stands now, “Trapped in the Closet” has 33 chapters based on the plot of his 2005 song of the same name. The tale is about a married man forced to hide in the closet of his sidepiece when her husband returns home unexpectedly.

Also in store for Kelly in 2017 is an “R&B hip-hop album” and possible roadwork.

“I’ll tour if it’s a major deal, but if not I might just chill and just finish writing my movie scripts,” he said.