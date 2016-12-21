*Video of a white woman’s racist rant toward a Latino woman at a Kentucky JCPenny has struck a nerve with Facebook users, with more than 4 million views in less than 24 hours of being posted.

On Tuesday night, Renee Buckner wrote: “I had to get back on FB, to expose this racism in America/Louisville. If we ignore it, it will never go away….smh this is what America has come to, openly and proud to be a racist. Storyline: This Hispanic lady was purchasing items and the transaction was almost complete, then her friend brings up some shirts to be added to her purchase instead of getting in line. And this lady went off!!! Warning explicit language FYI…this wasn’t the entire scene, people tried to let her know it was out of order, but she wasn’t hearing that. #exposingTheRacism #louisvilleKy #prayForAmerica”

Below is a portion of what the woman said in the video:

Go back wherever the f*ck you come from, lady. Hey. Tell ’em to go back where they belong. You know, they come here to live and they act like they’re everybody else. Get in the back of the line like everybody else does and be somebody. That’s the way I look at it. You’re a nobody. Just because you come from another country, it don’t make you nobody! Nobody as far as I’m concerned. You’re probably on welfare, the taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff. It’s true! We probably pay for every good of that stuff. You know that. Probably all the food they get and everything else. I’m sorry but that’s the way I feel. That’s ok. Speak English, you’re in America! If you don’t know it, learn it. I’m sorry that I’m that way, but you all need to realize, you’re not the only ones around here.

The Jefferson Mall, where that JCPenny is located, issued the following statement after the video went viral last night:

We are aware of the video posted online today from inside JCPenney. “Jefferson Mall strives to create a comfortable and convenient experience for all of our guests and we absolutely do not condone this type of behavior. We will work with JCPenney to identify this woman and once identified, she will be permanently banned from Jefferson Mall, per our Behavioral Code of Conduct.