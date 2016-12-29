*Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd is aiming high when it comes to dating.

The group had a number one record on Billboard’s Hot 100 in November with “Black Beatle” after it became the unofficial theme song for the #mannequinchallenge.

And now, Swae, 21, has his sights set on President Obama’s 18-year-old daughter, Malia.

“I think we would get along, like we just young minds, creative minds, great minds,” Swae told TMZ while leaving his brother Slim Jxmmi’s birthday party in downtown L.A. Wednesday night.

“I might unlock a new swag for her,” he added.

