*Rapper Yung Mazi was shot at a waffle house Tuesday morning in Buckhead section of Atlanta… and has since tweeted his invincibility from the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Piedmont and Pharr road, according to local reports.

Atlanta police say the Atlanta native, who was raised in Decatur, was with friends and about to order his food when several shots were fired, shattering the restaurant’s window and hitting him in the upper, left side of his chest.

Friends took Yung Mazi from the scene in a car as suspects reportedly fled from the scene.

According to police, the rapper, real name Jibril A., was able to talk with police at the hospital this morning, telling them he has been shot 10 times prior to this morning, including once in the head.

He was also well enough to tweet.

“God made me bulletproof,” he reportedly posted, before it was deleted.

Below, Yung Mazi explains why he keeps getting shot: