*What more can be said of a singer extraordinaire who has national and international acclaim? Plenty. Rena Scott was inducted into the R&B Hall Of Fame on August 21st, 2016.

She has a brand new Christmas song. She does a Real Soulful Jazzy version of “CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE.” She also has a new Dance, Radio and Original Remix of “Remember: from the Dutch producer BM on The Room Recording Label. Rena has recorded and/or toured with such greats as the Jazz Crusaders, Michael Henderson David Ruffin, Bobby Womack, and Phil Perry.

She has had movie and theatre acting roles; and her voice has been heard on movie soundtracks, and commercial jingles; is still on the move! Growing up in Detroit Michigan, Rena was recognized at a very early age for her singing ability in church. She performed her first talent show at age 13, and soon after, her first record “I Just Can’t Forget That Boy”, was released. She blossomed as a performer during that period as an opening act at local venues for many of the Motown acts like the Temptations, the Four Tops, and the Originals.

She was a once back-up singer for Aretha Franklin at the famed Carnegie Hall. Her real claim to fame came some years later with the smash hit “Take Me I’m Yours”, a duet with Michael Henderson.

The career of Rena Scott continues to evolve with her Single “Can’t Wait” on her own record label Amor Records. Rena is currently in the studio writing and recording for her upcoming CD with 2 Great producers. Lloyd Tolbert who produced Rena’s last two CD’s “Take Me Away” that contains four cover songs that are some of her all-time favorites like “Joy and Pain”, and “Don’t Ask My Neighbors.

Songs from Rena’s CD/DVD “Let Me Love You” were featured in a blockbuster movie called “Love and Action in Chicago” which was shown on the HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, ABC, and BET networks. It starred Regina King, Courtney Vance, Kathleen Turner, and Ed Asner.

She charted in three categories on the Billboard Charts with a song from the same set titled “Remember”. It peaked at # 9 in the Hot Pop Singles Sales; # 5 in the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Single Sales; and # 80 in the top 100 R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. She remained and held strong on the charts for 18 weeks.

Another song from the set, “A Love Thang”, reached # 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Single Sales chart and # 17 on the Hot Pop Single Sales. The 2nd Songwriter/Producer Herb Middleton is a multi-platinum producer, composer.

Rena Scott’s skilled vocals are richly seasoned with her signature style of blending Soul, Pop, and Gospel, she has all the ingredients to rise to the very top!

Follow Rena via her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/singerrena.scott