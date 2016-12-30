*Shining bright like a diamond, actor Renee Lawless of Tyler Perry’s “The Have and the Have Not’s” is one grateful woman.

From her love affair with stage plays and the big screen, to auditioning and obtaining a lead role in Perry’s successful prime time soap opera, “The Have and the Have Nots” star never imagined she would be in the position that she is in.

With four seasons under her belt, and the fifth season’s premiere just a couple of weeks away, Lawless — whose indomitable Katheryn Cryer returns for season five on January 3, 2017, on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

“You know I guess dreams come true is cliché and doesn’t sum up how I feel. It’s a blessing. We keep rising,” says Lawless in a recent interview. Lawless speaks highly of Perry and says working for Perry’s company is the best company she has ever worked for in her entire life. She reminisces about their days on the set, the daily praying before starting the workday, the closeness and family atmosphere, and Perry’s impeccable work ethics and professionalism.

Since 2013, Lawless has engaged fans as the dynamic and high profile socialite, Katheryn Cryer, and each season she evolves into an even more intriguing character. The show’s fourth season reached record numbers and season five promises an even more complex storyline for Lawless in 2017. Lawless says Season five of “The Have & the Have Nots” is going to be better than ever, but don’t think she is going to spill the tea in its entirety.

“I hate to blow this for you. We know my character, Kathryn has been through it. She loss her daughter by suicide and she thought she was losing her son… The new story line and new characters will be introduced. The entire show is going to be taken up a notch to the next level. Everybody is about to break out of their comfort zone,” says Lawless. “I consider this coming season, a season of change. The characters are going to step it up. This will be a season of change, a season of possibilities and new directions. There will be a lot of that. I definitely think it’s going to be a season of change dynamics. So, we shall see!”

Meanwhile, the beautiful and talented actor is excited about the holidays and looking forward to entertaining family and friends in her new home.

“I just purchased a new home in California. I’m going to do my first Christmas in my own home and not be running all over the place. I’m going to have people come visit me for a change. I’m still looking for furniture. My traditions are changing, except for food. I will be having a big dinner. I love Christmas. I have two trees,” says Lawless.

Although she wears many hats (singer, TV host and entrepreneur), this spiritual soul is extremely grateful and loves her life and career. And, Lawless ensures that she balances her career and personal life.

“I’m lucky, in that my current show, we only film for two months. It’s not a problem yet. I also keep my fan base from my personal Facebook page. I’m single; I’m dating. I’m just not in a relationship at this time. I make sure when we are busy to set boundaries before time,” she says. Lawless has several of her own projects coming up. From “Renee’s Way or the Highway” to her DIY project and books, Lawless stays busy. “Renee’s Way or the Highway” will also kick off in January. Her V-Blog will tackle home decorating, commentary on life, cooking, recipes, Christmas and other items of interest. Lawless has also hosted a DIY show on Hallmark Home.

Lawless loves and appreciates her fans, and she mentioned how grateful she is for her fans several times throughout the interview. She adds, “I just want to say I thank and love my fans, and I think the ratings are a testament to our fans. I’m giving God the glory for all of it, and I thank Him.”

In case you have never seen or heard of “The Haves and the Have Nots”, it’s created, executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry and can be seen on OWN. It is the first scripted television series to air on the network.

Catch up on last season using the Watch OWN App and tune in for the all-new Season 5 premiere on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 9/8c.

EURweb associate journalist Angela P. Moore is based in the Atlanta area. A passionate writer-and-photographer-at-heart, she freelances for local and national magazines. She pens articles on celebrity profiles, art & music, business, travel, entertainment, health, self-help, and consumer-related issues. She is also the founder and owner of APM Public Relations. In the realization of her life-long passion for writing, Angela will release her debut book in July 2017. She can be reached via [email protected].