*Welcome to Tuesdays with Richard on Thursdays, a weekly series featuring Seahawks All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. Throughout the 2016 season, Richard provides a unique glance at his life behind-the-scenes and on the field. This week, Richard talks about the meaning of Christmas, and why it’s his favorite holiday.

Christmas is my favorite holiday because it’s always been a good time in my life. It’s always been a fun time. Family is in good spirits, good food, good smells. You watch a little Home Alone, watch some Christmas movies and listen to the Christmas carols.

It’s a time to be thankful for the people around you who have helped you throughout the year, and also to give back to the people you see in need.

We try our best to help as many of those people as we can, and to make sure that their Christmas is as happy and as joyous as ours have been.