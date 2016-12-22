*Rick Ross has won a trademark lawsuit filed against him by Raul Caiz, a rapper who claimed to own the trademark for “Mastermind” …also the name of Ross’ 2014 album.

Caiz sued Ross and Universal Records for infringement of the “Mastermind” persona, the album title, and tour, according to Law360. Caiz claimed that he used the term extensively throughout his own 17-year music career.

But a judge sided with Rozay in the case was filed in the Central District Court of California. Caiz’s trademark was also canceled.

“When claims are made against our clients, we litigate them very aggressively,” said Ross’ attorney, Leron E. Rogers.

“We are happy that the court not only ruled in Ross and Universal’s favor, but also took the extra step to cancel Plaintiff’s trademark,” Rogers stated.