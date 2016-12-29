*Robert Kardashian checked himself into a hospital Wednesday night because his diabetes began flaring up, prompting his baby mama and his own mama to rush to his side, according to TMZ.

Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner arrived at the emergency room separately after Rob went into “medical distress,” TMZ reported. Kris was with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

View video of their 9:45 pm. arrival at the hospital here.

Rob had been staying healthy lately, but reportedly began stress-eating over his rocky relationship with Blac Chyna, leading to a substantial weight gain and a loss of control over his diabetes, according to TMZ. The two are currently living apart.

At press time, Kardashian was still in the hospital as doctors try to stabilize him. Sources connected with the family confirm Rob had checked himself in earlier in the evening.