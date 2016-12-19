*Over the weekend, we reported on the very messy and public break up of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. If you missed it. Kardashian took to Snapchat and Instagram and reveal that (his fiancée) Blac Chyna, had moved out of their home, taking their one-month-old baby, Dream, with her.

But he didn’t just talk about it. Kardashian, who was emotionally upset, showed his baby’s nursery bare of furniture, saying Chyna had taken everything with her and didn’t even say goodbye. From what we could see, there was no doubt that dude was in a deep emotional rut over the situation.

But like they say, there’s two sides to every story. Blac Chyna posted to her social media that Rob K had been dealing with “mental issues” over the past year and since his struggles with depression has been previously documented, it’s not hard to conclude this is not your usual reality TV drama … we’ll assume.

Well today, after deleting his Snapchat videos, Mr. Kardashian took to Instagram to basically apologize to Blac Chyna. He also let baby Dream know that he’s going to get better for her.

“This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family,” says Rob. “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

“I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you”

All we can say is we wish Rob and Blac Chyna the best.

READ RELATED STORY: BLAC CHYNA AND ROB KARDASHIAN ARE DONE! – DO YOU CARE?



This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you. A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:17am PST