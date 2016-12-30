*Well damn! That didn’t take long. Once again, Ronda Rousey got the crap beat out of her. Friday night (12-30-16) she was done in by a striker and lost her 2nd fight in a row. Not exactly a good career move.

The bottom line is that she got completely outclassed by her superior opponent, Amanda Nunes, who stopped Rousey at 48 seconds of the first round to retain her women’s bantamweight championship in the main event of UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Seconds into the match, Nunes pounded Rousey with a big right hurt Routhe former champ, who was fighting for the first time since her shocking defeat by Holly Holm on Nov. 14, 2015.

Rousey tried to throw punches with Nunes, but she had nothing to offer. Nunes was blistering her with combinations, hitting her with virtually everything she threw.

“This is amazing,” Nunes said in exultation.

With the loss, Rousey’s future in serious question. On the plus side, her return attracted a standing-room-only crowd of more than 19,000 and pay-per-view sales are expected to exceed 1 million.

She was guaranteed $3 million to show, and will make millions more than that which is a good thing ’cause big paydays in the ring from this point forward will be iffy at best. That is if she’s still in fight game following this are whoopin’.

Before the fight, Rousey had said that she would judge when to quit by the damage she has taken. Well, if Friday night is an indicator, she’s DONE.