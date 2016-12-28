*Rufus and Jenny Triplett isn’t your average married couple. They have much in common but what stands out the most is their passion for teaching.

The couple has a Television series, “Lifestyles with Rufus and Jenny,” which airs on the Really Cool Humans Tv network as well as a local Atlanta network. The show’s purpose is to shed light on various topics while staying true to their Islamic beliefs. They have a passion for sharing their values with everyone and try to lead the blind to the light regarding the islamic religion.

“With our show, we try to give information in a teachable way because we always tell people: we teach! we don’t preach!”, said Jenny. There is a whole demographic out there with people like us that you don’t hear from.”

The couple met in the late 80s when Rufus was singing, writing and touring with the platinum R&B group, Ready for the World. Jenny was an intern at a radio station and headed the marketing outreach team for the act.

The Triplett’s also have a YouTube channel where they vlog and delve deeper into their personal lives and everyday routines. The couple has received much recognition from numerous news sources digitally as well as printed. In 2012 they were deemed couple of the year by Ebony Magazine; and, were called to appear on multiple media outlets to share their opinions on social issues.

What makes the couple stand out from others in the entertainment business is their belief. In most cases when many people see the Triplett’s, they assume both Rufus and Jenny shouldn’t practice Islam because of their race. While those who refuse to remain ignorant embrace them in public and encourage them to continue to make an impact.

The couple have 3 sons who grew up believing the teachings of Islam and living it out wherever they go. When asked if any of their offspring were faced with challenges in school because of their religious belief, the couple responded quickly, “Absolutely.” Over the course of their children’s education, they’ve been faced with many situations where kids at school would tease them about something as simple as a head covering.

“I always tell my kids, DO NOT HESITATE TO PICK UP THE PHONE AND CALL ME!,” said Jenny… “PROTECT YO’ SELF SON! DO WHAT YOU GOTTTA DO!,” added Rufus.

Growing up, the Triplett’s didn’t practice the teachings of Islam. Rufus was raised knowing there was a God but was never committed to a specific religion; however, Jenny grew up believing in the Christian faith. The transition wasn’t easy for either of them as well as members of their family.

“There were Muslims in my house and I knew them. I grew up knowing there was a God and there was only one God, said Rufus.” “I didn’t come across Islam until I came in contact with his family. I didn’t know anything about it, Jenny added. My baptist roots helped me understand Islam better.”

What’s admirable about the couple is that they speak out against social and political matters that go against their beliefs. Especially if it has to do with marriage, parenting, and business. In 2011 the two were featured on in a segment on Dr. Phil discussing boundaries in parenting. To be be even more specific, the topic was regarding gendered confused kids. Many would disagree with their views however the ideas of rejection didn’t phase them.

With bravery and persistence these two plan to continue to spread the teachings of Islam by way of life as well as technology. It is important to both Rufus and Jenny for African American Muslims across the United States to stand up and be proud of who they are.