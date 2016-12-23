*Disturbing new details have surfaced about the father of singer Sara Stokes…who you may remember as a member of Diddy’s short lived Da Band. A source says that her father, Jay Christopher Miller, is currently in a Port Huron jail on four first degree charges of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor and one second degree.

A source reveals that Miller was allegedly molesting a little girl across the street since she was 11 — she is now 17. He’s facing a maximum life sentence for each charge. The mother of the young woman became suspicious after seeing an episode of Sara’s Centric TV show “From The Bottom Up.” Not sure what it was exactly about the episode that tipped her off, but it prompted her to confront Sara’s stepmother about Miller and she allegedly found evidence to support her suspicions.

Sara recently opened about her father molesting her when she was a child, telling Detroit Free Press, “When I was 12 years old, he ended up molesting me, too. That was the point when all trust went out the window for everybody, especially men. I just felt so hurt. It felt like a gunshot to my heart because I couldn’t believe this man I looked up to from when I was 5 years old, me thinking that he was my protector ends up doing the same thing.”

Sara says she has suffered sexual and physical abuse from other men as a child. She continues to share her story in an effort to inspire others to speak up and get help. (source: theJasmineBRAND.com)

READ RELATED STORY: A&E Defends ‘Generation KKK’ After Ellen Pompeo Urges Boycott; Actress Responds

According to USA Today, Magdalena Ruiz’s glee over the Dallas Cowboy’s victory cost her life.

When the Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, Ruiz began to “gloat” which pissed off her stepson.

Detectives say 20-year-old Pontrey O’Neal Jones thought Ruiz was being disrespectful towards his father who was also watching the game, so he stabbed her several times.

When the father stepped in to stop the heinous act, Jones fled foot, but was later apprehended.

Ruiz was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jones is being held on $500,000 bond and has been charged with murder.