*Wedding bells are ringing for Serena Williams!
The tennis star has announced that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Of course, she broke the news on Reddit.
In the form of a poem, Serena wrote:
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes
I said yes from isaidyes
And then Ohanian shared Serena’s Reddit post on Facebook with three simple words: “She said yes.”
Congrats to the happy couple, who managed to keep their relationship pretty quiet.
