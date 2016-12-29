*Wedding bells are ringing for Serena Williams!

The tennis star has announced that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Of course, she broke the news on Reddit.

In the form of a poem, Serena wrote:

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes

And then Ohanian shared Serena’s Reddit post on Facebook with three simple words: “She said yes.”

Congrats to the happy couple, who managed to keep their relationship pretty quiet.

Poor Common.