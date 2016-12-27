*A church in Sri Lanka printed up a booklet for its holiday caroling service titled Joy to the World 2016: A Festival of Music for Peace & Harmony, sponsored by the city’s archdiocese and the St. Joseph Vox Trust.

The booklet was filled with lyrics to Yultide songs, but instead of featuring the words to Christian prayer “Hail Mary,” someone printed the lyrics to Tupac Shakur’s profanity-laced 1997 single “Hail Mary”…complete with lyrics likening revenge to “the sweetest joy next to getting p—y.”

Whoops.

A Christmas Carol service in Sri Lanka has accidentally printed the lyrics of Tupac’s Hail Mary, instead of the prayer.#SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/djhJPAWhcj — Ravindu Thimantha G. (@IamRavindu) December 25, 2016

A churchgoer named Andrew Choksy, who attended the Joy to the World 2016 service on Dec. 11, told CNN he immediately recognized the “Hail Mary” mixup upon reading them.

“A lot of people were in shock as whether it was a joke or someone would actually rap the song,” he told the outlet. “A few of the older ladies in front of us could not stop looking at the printed booklet.”

CNN also spoke to Father Da Silva, from the archdiocese, who told them the fliers were collected from attendees once organizers realized they’d made a mistake in printing the lyrics.

“The page was in the middle of the booklet. When people looked at this page, they saw it before the start of the show. Two people saw it and alerted us to it,” he said, noting a “young boy” in charge of printing the booklet had downloaded the wrong version of the prayer. “We are very sorry to say that this happened.”