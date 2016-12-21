*Reality TV star Tami Roman – like you and the rest of the world – has some regrets and she went on the “The Doctors” TV talk show to discuss the actions that she now wishes she hadn’t made.

In addition to her regrets about her cosmetic surgery, the 46-year-old “Basketball Wives” star and her youngish boyfriend/fiancé, Reggie Youngblood, also candidly discussed their struggles with Tami’s fertility issues.

Here’s some highlights (via theJasmineBrand):

On her own cosmetic surgery:

Like I got the booty injections you know and I hate it.

On how she feels about the injections now:

I thought it would do some good. I thought I was plumping it, now I just want to dump it.

On her current fertility status:

After doing the exam and realizing that I still have six eggs. I have six eggs you know I was happy… So I feel good about the process now.

Reggie & Tami

On if they would end the relationship if they were not able to conceive:

Reggie: I’m not going to allow that to happen because I came in this situation knowing she was an older woman and it was a possibility that she couldn’t have my child. So for me to leave her because she can’t have a child is selfish you know and I feel like there’s other options I will consider if she’s not able to have a child. I feel like we can maybe go the adoption route because this is the woman I want to spend the rest if my life with.



