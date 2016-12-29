*Tina Knowles announced Wednesday she’s taking a break from social media after revealing that she accidentally hit “like” on an Instagram comment that criticized Jennifer Hudson and drew a torrent of backlash.

Tina said she was looking at a post of a video showing her daughter Beyonce performing the Dreamgirls song “Patience” with J-Hud and fellow co-star Anika Noni Rose at the 2007 Oscars and liked a comment from another user who wrote, “Jhud sounds horrible.”

Oh hey #TinaKnowlesLawson 👀 Slip of the finger? A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

Following an uproar from fans, Tina took to Instagram to explain that the Instagram “like” was made accidentally, and that Beyonce and Solange warned her that something like this might happen one day.

“I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing,” Tina wrote on Wednesday. “I’ve known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative!”

“My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it. They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful,” she said, adding, “And somehow maybe I touched a button.”

“I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites. I think if you look through my Instagram you’ll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don’t remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you❤️and I’d have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it,” Knowles concluded.

Tina wrote the apology in the caption of what appears to be a tongue-in-cheek video showing her and a man gazing out at the sunset.

Read the full caption below, followed by mic feed audio of the Dreamgirls performance at the center of all this drama: