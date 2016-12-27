*After almost seven years of marriage Tiny (Harris) doesn’t want to be married to T.I. (Clifford “T.I”/”Tip” Harris) any longer so she filed for divorce.

Tiny and T.I. jumped the broom back in July of 2010. They have 3 children together: 2 boys and a girl. She took legal action earlier this month by filing in Henry County, Georgia.

It’s hinted at by several gossip blogs over the past several months that their problems started or were amplified when a photo surfaced showing Tiny pictured with T.I.’s enemy, Floyd Mayweather, and Mariah Carey at her Halloween party.

As far as that photo is concerned, Tiny insists she wasn’t disrespecting her man by posing/standing next to Mayweather. As far as she’s concerned, she was doing it out of respect for Mariah Carey.

When TMZ spoke to Tiny, 41, about the awkward photo op, she explained how she was almost railroaded into standing there. Like they say, actions have repercussions.

The bottom line is that Tip, 36, and Mayweather, 39, have had issues with each other since their infamous 2014 brawl outside a Fatburger on the Vegas strip:

The divorce news was first reported by TheDirty.com.