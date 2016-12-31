*Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris confirmed in her divorce papers that she and her kids have been living apart from husband TI for some time, and she’s asking the court for alimony, child support and half of all the assets they accumulated during marriage.

Bossip.com reports that the former member of Xcsape revealed the in divorce petition that her marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there’s no chance at reconciliation.

“The parties are living in a bona fide state of separation,” Tiny wrote in her petition.

Tax records obtained by BOSSIP show that for at least a year, Tiny has been paying property taxes on a $1.6 million mansion a few towns away from TI’s $2 million home, according to the Henry County Tax Department.

Tiny also revealed details about the estranged couple’s portfolio of properties and wealth, and wants TI to make available a full accounting of their assets because she wants half of everything. She believes TI has money in a retirement account that she wants that split down the middle too.

She also acknowledged that the couple is in debt – likely the millions they owe to the IRS – and wants TI to pay it off considering his high earning ability.

TI & Tiny were married for six and a half years and have three kids: King, 12, Major, 8 and Heiress, nine months. Tiny also has an older daughter, Zonnique, from a previous relationship.

Tiny said in the event that they can’t agree on child support, visitation and health insurance, then a judge should decide. BOSSIP also notes that if TI tries to fight for full custody, she wants a guardian and mental health expert to conduct an at-home study to determine who would better parent the children. Tiny also wants a mental health evaluation for both her and TI.