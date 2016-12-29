*Trey Songz was arrested at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on Wednesday night after he allegedly went ballistic on concert equipment following his performance.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the R&B singer reportedly became belligerent and started hurling microphones and other pieces of equipment after his mic was cut off in the middle of his show when his performance went over his allotted time.

A video released by So Sincere Entertainment following Songz’ arrest shows the singer, born Tremaine Neverson, talking about how his mic was going to be shut down if he didn’t end his performance during the “Big Show at the Joe” concert, which also featured Chris Brown, Desiigner, Lil Yachty and others. The video also shows Songz threatening to go “crazy” if he was forced to leave the stage.

“If they cut me off, remember it and text whoever you want to and tweet whoever you want to and tell everybody about it,” he said. “Because a n*gga cut me off, I’m going the f*ck crazy.”

Welp, he didn’t lie. Another video was released after the end of Songz’ set that shows him picking up several pieces of equipment and tossing them around on the stage.

Watch below:

what’s wrong with ya boi @treysongz 😩😩😩😩😩 A video posted by #Misunderstood 🎯 (@jackpot_thejuice) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:30pm PST

According to Fox 2 Detroit, cops reportedly rushed the stage trying to calm Songz down during his rampage, but the singer allegedly threw a mic that hit the head of a Detroit police sergeant, causing a concussion. Songz was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest.

The crooner was held at the Detroit Detention Center following his arrest.