*After Trey Songz was arrested for busting up a stage and allegedly punching a cop during a Detroit concert, he reportedly spent his time behind bars singing Christmas carols and signing autographs.

Jamal Smith, who was at the Detroit Detention Center when Trey arrived, described the singer as “a cool dude” who spent his time singing and signing autographs before he posted jail on Thursday afternoon.

Trey was arraigned on charges of one count of assaulting a police officer causing injury, and one count of aggravated assault after destroying the stage when his mic was cut off for going over his allotted time. He pleaded not guilty and posted bond of $25,000.

The singer’s good cheer followed him outside the wall.

After being released from jail, he stopped to take selfies with fans.

Watch below:

Trey Songz shortly after being released from jail. Still in full savage mode 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hRYWEzFuh2 — 7 GOD (@iiBreakNecks) December 29, 2016